Report: Browns considered signing Melvin Ingram before Za’Darius Smith trade

Getty Images

The Browns traded for Za'Darius Smith late last week, but he wasn’t the only veteran edge rusher on their radar.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the team was considering signing free agent Melvin Ingram before coming to agreement on a trade with the Vikings. They were reportedly looking at a one-year deal similar to the one that Jadeveon Clowney signed with the team ahead of the 2022 season.

Ingram had 22 tackles, six sacks, 10 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries while appearing in every regular season game for the Dolphins last season. He had two tackles in their playoff loss to the Bills.

With Smith moving to Cleveland, Ingram remains available for any other teams in the market for veteran pass rushers.