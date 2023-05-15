Report: Jaguars, Bengals discussed Jonah Williams trade before draft

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 15, 2023, 4:19 PM EDT
When the Bengals signed left tackle Orlando Brown, Jonah Williams — who had been playing the position for Cincinnati — reportedly requested a trade.

To this point, the Bengals have not accommodated that request. Director of player personnel Duke Tobin said before the draft last month that Williams is “a valuable member of our team.”

But there was one team that had a shot at acquiring Williams, according to a Monday report.

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Jaguars had “real interest” in trading for Williams, with talks occurring between Jacksonville and Cincinnati prior to the draft. But the Bengals elected to keep Williams around and are expecting him to participate at mandatory activities.

With Brown on the club, Williams is likely to play right tackle this season. La'el Collins — who started at right tackle for most of 2022 — will likely be out well into the 2023 season as he recovers from a torn ACL.

With no trade executed, the Jaguars ended up drafting Anton Harrison at No. 27 overall out of Oklahoma to help solidify their offensive line.

The 11th overall pick of the 2019 draft, Williams didn’t play in his rookie year due to a shoulder injury. But he’s started 42 games over the last three seasons. He

  1. Here is my take – Teams want Bengals to cover some of his salary but they do not do that. The Bengals can wait and see if he holds out for part or all of the season which would save them 12mil.
    Mike & Katie typically make a decision and do not waver so Williams needs to play ball or sit or take a pay cut to got to another team.

