Saints to sign Jack Heflin

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 15, 2023, 3:48 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 14 Preseason - Texans at Packers
Getty Images

Another XFL player is headed back to the NFL.

Defensive lineman Jack Heflin is signing with the Saints, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Heflin spent the XFL season with the Houston Roughnecks. Before that, he spent time with the Packers and Giants over the last two seasons. He appeared in four games with Green Bay in 2021, playing 17 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps. He then played one game for New York last season, recording 23 defensive snaps.

Heflin, 25, played his college ball at Northern Illinois before transferring to Iowa in 2020.

