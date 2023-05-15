Steelers sign Alfonzo Graham after minicamp tryout

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2023, 1:27 PM EDT
NFL: NOV 22 Steelers at Jaguars
Getty Images

Running back Alfonzo Graham impressed the Steelers enough to stick around beyond their rookie minicamp.

Graham took part in the minicamp on a tryout basis and the Steelers announced that they have signed him to their 90-man roster on Monday. Cornerback Luq Barcoo also landed on the 90-man roster in Pittsburgh to kick off the week.

Graham played in 20 games at Morgan State over the last two seasons. He ran the ball 250 times for 1,656 yards and 13 touchdowns while also catching 31 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown. Graham also averaged 22.3 yards on 18 kickoff returns.

Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland, Jason Huntley, and Master Teague are the other running backs on the Steelers roster.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Steelers sign Alfonzo Graham after minicamp tryout

  3. Khan needs to stop signing players who have no chance to make the roster. He is going to waste all of the Steelers liquid capital on guys who cannot make the final 53 man roster.

  4. Khan needs to stop signing players who have no chance to make the roster.
    ______________
    I’m certain he knows more about it than anyone posting here.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.