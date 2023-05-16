Broncos agree to terms with second-rounder Marvin Mims

Getty Images

The Broncos signed three of their draft picks and they’ve agreed to a deal with another one on Tuesday.

Agent Richard Roberts told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette that second-round pick Marvin Mims has agreed to his rookie deal. The second-round pick will sign a four-year contract with the Broncos.

Third-round linebacker Drew Sanders is the only Denver draft pick who has not agreed to a contract yet.

Mims averaged 22 yards per catch during the 2021 season and then posted 54 catches for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games at Oklahoma last year. Mims also averaged 11.8 yards per punt return during his time with the Sooners.

Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, Marquez Callaway, Kendall Hinton, and Montrell Washington join Mims in the wide receiver group in Denver.