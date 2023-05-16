Browns officially announce Za’Darius Smith trade

Posted by Josh Alper on May 16, 2023, 10:13 AM EDT
Za'Darius Smith is officially a member of the Browns.

The Browns agreed to trade for Smith late last week and the they announced that the deal has been finalized on Tuesday morning. They will send a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick to Minnesota as compensation for the veteran edge rusher.

Smith spent one season with the Vikings and had 10 sacks and 24 quarterback hits. He’ll try to produce at the same level while playing across from Myles Garrett on the edges of the Cleveland defense. He’ll also get a chance to mentor younger teammates on the finer points of rushing the passer.

The Browns also added Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Maurice Hurst, and Trysten Hill to their defensive line and Jim Schwartz is now coordinating a defense that everyone in Cleveland hopes will be more effective than the 2022 version.

9 responses to “Browns officially announce Za’Darius Smith trade

  1. And if he stays healthy for an entire season, he will be worth the 5th round picks. If not…the Browns will get maybe a half season of good play, like the Vikings did.

  2. last yr they stole Amir Cooper for the elusive 5th round pick .. and turn around and do it again this yr. if Smith plays any where close to what Cooper did last season .. all us Browns Fans will be very happy.

  3. SO the Vikings are planning on scoring 50 a game to win? Just checking because that defense was bad last year and it doesn’t look any better this year.

  4. Za Smith should announce his retirement.

    Wait, its the Browns. Just quiet quit like everyone else on the team.

  5. Considering what little leverage the Vikings had I think this is about as good as they could have hoped for. Extra draft capital is never a bad thing plus the big cap savings minus however much they retained, my guess is 25%

  6. LOL… they traded him because he’s disgruntled with his own compensation. Unless the Browns give him what he wants (including a “C” on his chest), he’ll continue to be the locker room cancer he’s been the past few years.

  7. If you have Zadarius on the field during a run play you don’t have to guess where they are attacking. The guy can’t hold the point of attack.

  8. When you’re the Vikings, you can’t afford to practically give away what little defensive talent you have.

  9. He’s going to mentor the young guys on how to be a malcontent, how to fake an injury because the team hurted his feelings, and how to contrive bs reasons why every place you play is bad.

