Browns sign Chris Westry

Getty Images

The Browns have added a cornerback.

Cleveland has signed Chris Westry, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

Westry entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys in 2019. He spent his first season on injured reserve before spending the 2020 season on Dallas’ practice squad. Westry appeared in two games for the Cowboys that year.

In 2021, Westry appeared in six games with two starts for the Ravens. He recorded 17 total tackles with one for loss and three passes defensed.

Westry spent time in last year’s offseason program and training camp with the Panthers but did not make the 53-man roster.