Posted by Myles Simmons on May 16, 2023, 3:26 PM EDT
The Browns have gotten another 2023 draft pick under contract.

Cleveland has signed third-round pick Cedric Tillman to his rookie deal, according to multiple reports.

Tillman was the Browns’ first selection of this year’s draft out of Tennessee at No. 74 overall. He caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2021, leading the program in receiving. But an ankle injury limited him to six games in 2022, as he caught 37 passes for 417 yards with three TDs.

The Browns now have all but one of their 2023 draft picks under contract. Fourth-round pick Dawand Jones — an offensive tackle out of Ohio State — is the only unsigned selection.

1 responses to “Browns sign third-round pick Cedric Tillman

  1. I really wanted my Patriots to land this guy…. Wish they had traded up to get him….think he’s gonna be one of the best in the draft class

