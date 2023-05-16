Buccaneers sign C.J. Brewer

May 16, 2023
The Buccaneers signed free agent defensive tackle C.J. Brewer on Tuesday, the team announced.

Brewer originally entered the league as a college free agent with the Bills in 2022.

He spent the 2022 season on Buffalo’s practice squad. The team elevated him twice, and he totaled two tackles on 29 defensive snaps.

The Bowdon, Georgia, native played collegiately at Coastal Carolina (2017-21). Brewer ranks eighth in school history with 230 total tackles and is tied for fifth with 16 career sacks.

The Bucs have Vita Vea, Greg Gaines and Deadrin Senat on the depth chart ahead of Brewer at the position.

  1. Brewer is a tough and competitive DT that could be a good 3T DT with the right opportunity.

