Chiefs sign Ekow Boye-Doe, cut Ty Scott

The Chiefs have signed one of first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah’s college teammates.

The team announced that they have signed cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe after a tryout at their rookie minicamp. They waived wide receiver Ty Scott, who signed after going undrafted in April, in a corresponding move.

Boye-Doe played with Anudike-Uzomah at Kansas State. He recorded 74 tackles, three tackles for loss, 13 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over the last four seasons.

The Chiefs also have L'Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams, Nazeeh Johnson, DiCaprio Bootle, fourth-round pick Chamari Conner, and seventh-round pick Nic Jones on their 90-man roster.