Chris Claybrooks won’t be prosecuted on domestic assault, vandalism charges

Getty Images

A pair of criminal charges against Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks have been dropped.

Claybrooks was charged with domestic assault and vandalism in Nashville, but court records say that the charges will not be prosecuted. Per the records, a settlement has been reached in the case but the terms of the settlement are unclear.

An affidavit filed in April accused Claybrooks of injuring a woman’s hand when he grabbed a cell phone from her. He was also accused of damaging the cell phone by throwing it to the ground.

Claybrooks was a 2020 seventh-round pick and he has 81 tackles and a fumble recovery in 46 career games.