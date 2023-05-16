Colts sign third-round pick Josh Downs

Getty Images

The Colts have gotten another one of their 2023 draft picks under contract.

Indianapolis announced that the club has signed receiver Josh Downs.

Downs was the No. 79 overall pick out of North Carolina. He was a two-time, first-team All-ACC honoree for his performances in 2021 and 2022. He recorded 202 receptions for 2,483 yards with 22 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

The Colts now have eight of their 12 selections from the 2023 draft under contract: cornerback Darius Rush, safety Daniel Scott, tight end Will Mallory, running back Evan Hull, defensive end Titus Leo, cornerback Jaylon Jones, and offensive tackle Jake Witt.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson, cornerback Julius Brents, offensive tackle Blake Freehand, and defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore have yet to sign.