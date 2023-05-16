Davante Adams isn’t bashful about his concerns regarding the Raiders

Mirin Fader’s profile of Raiders receiver Davante Adams for TheRinger.com made waves primarily for his comments about thriving without Aaron Rodgers. But there’s plenty of other interesting stuff regarding Adams’s current situation in Las Vegas, given the team’s decision to release his close friend and college teammate, Derek Carr.

Consider this quote regarding the team’s approach to constructing its offense: “[The front office] think this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent. We don’t see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now.”

Awkward. And there’s more awkwardness.

“I’m going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible,” Adams said. “It’s not what I expected to happen, but it’s something that’s the reality now.”

The reality is that Jimmy Garoppolo is the quarterback. So how will the offense look?

“It all depends on the style of ball that we play,” Adams said. “If we play a certain brand of ball, I can get [Garoppolo] to conform to whatever. But if we use him a certain type of way, then it’s going to make it tough for us to maximize who we should be this year.”

Adams said he continues to be committed to trying to win a Super Bowl.

“That’s why I didn’t come here to just be cute with Derek,” Adams said. “It is to really try and have a shot and change this organization.”

The real question is whether the change will come to fruition before or after his time with the team ends. He’s got two more seasons before his contract becomes a year-to-year proposition, with salary spiking to $35.6 million in 2025.

11 responses to “Davante Adams isn’t bashful about his concerns regarding the Raiders

  1. WOW, its always something with my team. Hence the name i might just go pour one right now.

  2. If I’m NO, I’m on line 1. Put him back with Derek, Raiders get some draft capital back from their trade and maybe needed cash, and the Saints run away with that terrible division this year.

  6. Ziegler made a colossal blunder. Didn’t take long. May want to try to quietly trade him out for 2 1sts.

  7. He came to play for the Las Vegas Raiders, not the Las Vegas Patriots.

  10. Just McDaniels is the gift that keeps on giving. Only guy that has consecutively acquired major we talent in his head coach stints and immediately pissed them off. He needs to understand that he is not Bill Belichick. Bill Belichick was doing something called winning championships which made it a lot more palatable, as before he was winning it had him on very thin ice. And if the tuck rule wasn’t called we might not even be having this discussion.

    Unfortunately, for Josh, he won’t even be in the position for the stars to align with such a call as he doesn’t have the QB, or the talent, or the weak division. They’re going to be fighting for third place if that. I don’t see him staying long.

  11. Davante was aware of the raiders recent history when he asked for a trade there, right?

