Posted by Michael David Smith on May 16, 2023, 10:17 AM EDT
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams led the NFL in receiving touchdowns last season, had a career-high in yards per catch, and was chosen a first-team All-Pro for the third straight year. And he did it all without Aaron Rodgers.

Adams admits he didn’t like the perception in some circles that his success in Green Bay was a product of Rodgers’ greatness, and that he’s glad he succeeded last year without Rodgers.

Now people can’t say that,” Adams told TheRinger.com. “That’ll never be the narrative ever again. . . . It proved that I am me. . . . A quarterback doesn’t make me. . . . I make me. And I can do it consistently at this level. . . . That’s why [last] season meant a lot. Even if I went and played like dog shit next year, they can’t say it. Because now I’ve already proved it throughout the course of a season, played every game, and put together a résumé that says I do not need. . . . You can erase all the numbers. You can just write in: He didn’t need Aaron Rodgers.”

A year later, the Packers will hope they can prove that the franchise doesn’t need Rodgers. And the Jets will hope that Rodgers is just what they need.

21 responses to “Davante Adams: Last year proved I don’t need Aaron Rodgers

  1. Gee, I wonder why Brady HAD to have Gronk and Antonio Brown in Tampa?

    Then, when he djdn’t, 8-9. lol

  3. After the Adams Rodgers split, one player stayed elite and one player fell of in the stats department. So maybe it was the elite receiver that was carrying the aging QB?

  5. LOL. He basically said he was leaving because he didn’t think Rodgers would be there.

  7. He left Rodgers to be with Carr and now he has neither and is on a bottom feeder team. I can’t imagine he doesn’t regret coming to LV for those reasons alone.

  8. I’ve been booed by my own Team fans for saying that Adams actually covered up a lot of ARod’s decline. This is confirmation to me… especially the way Arod played without him. I’m just glad we as Packer fans have a fresh clean slate.

  9. Stats yes. Winning. Well, you chose the raiders, so you made your own bed. If you stayed in GB, Rodgers probably doesn’t leave. And you have the upper hand in a conference with minimal elite QBs.

  10. The Raiders, the Packers and the Jets all have two things in common: No playoffs and a merry-go-round at QB. But who cares about that, right Davante? At least your stats are great!

  15. He needed Aaron when he was a rookie, now he doesn’t need him and he can help a rookie.

  16. Rodgers is a major pain, but apparently some people need a reminder that he played much of last season with a fractured thumb on his throwing hand.

  17. Beyond proving he didn’t need Rodgers, he also wanted to be closer to family, plus the bigger paycheck. Why should we begrudge him for leaving?

  18. goodellthegrifter says:”Gee, I wonder why Brady HAD to have Gronk and Antonio Brown in Tampa?”

    – – – – –

    In his 23-year career, Tom Brady has thrown 737 touchdowns to 98 different receivers between two different teams. Can’t say that about other QBs…

    Rumors of the decline are exaggerated.

    2020 was arguably Rodgers best season. He fell off in 2021? Another MVP award?…

    Rib and thumb injuries last year. It was rumored he broke a finger as well. Never verified. First time in his career he had to play through injuries.

    Rodgers should have been placed on IR with the team 4-8, having lost 6 of 7. If Rodgers was washed, as you suggest, why didn’t that happen? Why not move on to Love at that point? The season was over.

  20. Maybe so, but how did your TEAM finish, Davante? That’s what’s important here.

  21. loshorribles says:
    The Raiders, the Packers and the Jets all have two things in common: No playoffs and a merry-go-round at QB.
    ———————
    GB has had…*checks notes*…no playoffs and a merry go round at QB?! GB’s had 2 QB’s since 1992, and a litany of playoff appearances; namely in the 2010’s

