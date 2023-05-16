Jaguars sign Sammis Reyes, release safety Deionte Thompson

Getty Images

Tight end Sammis Reyes will try to continue his NFL career with the Jaguars this season.

The Jags announced Reyes’ signing on Tuesday afternoon. No terms of the deal were announced, but the Jaguars did add that they have released safety Deionte Thompson.

Reyes became the first player from Chile to play in the NFL with Washington during the 2021 season. He appeared in 11 games and recorded two tackles on special teams.

The Commanders released Reyes with an injury settlement last year and he spent time on the Bears practice squad later in the season.

Reyes joins Evan Engram, second-round pick Brenton Strange, Luke Farrell, Gerrit Prince, and Leonard Taylor at tight end in Jacksonville.

Thompson played 44 games for the Cardinals the last four years and signed a reserve/future contract with the Jags in February. He has 54 tackles and three passes defensed over the course of his career.