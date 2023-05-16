Jets among teams interested in being permanent hosts of Black Friday games

Posted by Josh Alper on May 16, 2023, 2:17 PM EDT
In a press conference last week, NFL vice president of broadcast planning Mike North said that the Bengals showed interest in being a permanent host of the league’s Black Friday games and they aren’t alone on that front.

The team hosting the first Black Friday game is also showing some interest in making it an annual event. The Jets will host the Dolphins on the day after Thanksgiving this year and North said on The Adam Schefter Podcast that there are indications that they’d like to do so again in 2024 and beyond.

“The Jets, once they found out they were the host team, then started to think about, ‘Hey, is this something we could make a permanent fixture as part of the NFL schedule?'” North said. “Maybe they didn’t raise their hands in February, but now that they have been selected as the Black Friday host, I think they might be interested in it, too.”

North said that the league is not looking “to commit to a permanent home” this year, but called the idea something to think about once the league sees what they learn from the inaugural foray into Black Friday football.

