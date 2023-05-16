Jets claim cornerback Javelin Guidry off waivers from Falcons

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 16, 2023, 4:27 PM EDT
New York Jets v Houston Texans
The Jets have added a cornerback to their 90-player roster.

Javelin Guidry, who was waived yesterday by the Falcons, was claimed today by the Jets, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Guidry is an outstanding athlete who ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash, the fastest of any cornerback, at the 2020 Scouting Combine. This will be his second stint with the Jets, who signed him as an undrafted rookie out of Utah. He played 26 games for the Jets, with five starts, in 2020-2021.

Last year Guidry played in four games for the Raiders.

  1. Future parents, you need to start thinking about upping your “naming” game if you’re going to compete with this.

