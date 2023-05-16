Josh Allen, Matt Barkley have unofficial Home Run Derby before Yankees-Blue Jays

Getty Images

The Yankees won Monday night’s game in Toronto, amid a dash of controversy. Bills backup quarterback Matt Barkley won the game before the game.

He and starter Josh Allen took batting practice, with Barkley sending five balls over the wall. Allen had only four home runs.

“It was fun to get back out there,” Allen told the Toronto Sun, via ESPN.com. “I was telling some [of] the coaches I miss shagging balls and spitting seeds and just talking with the guys. That’s some of the best memories I had in high school.”

The Blue Jays tweeted video of Allen swinging the bat, joking that he had been recalled from Buffalo.

We recently played video of Allen hitting a bunch of home runs at a slow-pitch softball event. He’s looking noticeably larger and more muscular, as he prepares to take his team to the next level — regardless of whether he has enough total talent around him to get there.

The game itself included a suggest by the Blue Jays broadcast team that Judge was cheating, because he repeatedly glanced away from the pitcher before the pitches were kept thrown. Judge said he was distracted by a Yankee dugout that was still buzzing after manager Aaron Boone was ejected,