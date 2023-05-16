Josh Harris believes removal of Daniel Snyder will provide significant boost to Commanders

Posted by Mike Florio on May 16, 2023, 7:50 PM EDT
Here’s a document that was wisely not leaked until Commanders owner Daniel Snyder signed his name on the bottom line of a purchase-and-sale agreement.

According to ESPN.com, a prospectus prepared by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment articulates high hopes for the future of the Commanders organization following the departure of Dan Snyder. In the item, Harris predicts that dumping The Dan will result in: (1) greater attendance; (2) increased ticket revenue; (3) enhanced sponsorship revenue; (3) up to $1.5 billion in public finding for a new stadium in Virginia.

The prospectus was used, per the report, to pitch the deal to limited partners who bought into the deal with Harris, allowing him to raise the $6.05 billion to buy the team.

NFL teams typically represent the kind of investment that doesn’t need a sales pitch. In this case, the purchase price presumably outpaces book value. Thus, Harris needed to convince investors that the team was worth more than it seemed to be.

It’s another tangible piece of evidence to show that this isn’t a typical transaction, and that Harris isn’t the typical owner, who can buy a team with the stroke of a pen. He needed to raise money, and he needed to persuade people that they were making a good investment with their money.

As the Washington Post recently suggested, the Harris bid quite possibly wouldn’t be approved in its current form but for the league’s desire to turn the page on Snyder.

And that’s the only reason for Commanders fans to be hesitant. Does Harris have the liquidity to win jump balls for free agents? To provide the team with everything it needs in order to be regarded as a destination, not an obligation, for players?

Yes, Jeff Bezos would have been a better choice from a money standpoint, because he could have bought the whole team without blinking — and he could have signed any and all free agents whenever he wanted. Others might not have the cash to spend as freely and easily as needed to compete with the best NFL franchises. For Harris’s group, it’s fair to ask where they’ll land on a spectrum that has write-the-check-without-thinking-twice on one end and don’t-deposit-this-until-next-Thursday on the other.

8 responses to “Josh Harris believes removal of Daniel Snyder will provide significant boost to Commanders

  1. I thought the NFL had a salary cap. Even though it’s riddled with loopholes, I’m not sure had Bezos bought the team he “could have signed any and all free agents whenever he wanted”.

  3. “the Harris bid quite possibly wouldn’t be approved in its current form but for the league’s desire to turn the page on Snyder.”

    Yes but as the values go up and the pool of buyers who don’t need to form groups to buy a team goes down, the league may well have to cater to the groups if they want the teams to sell for ever increasing amounts

  4. And that’s the only reason for Commanders fans to be hesitant. Does Harris have the liquidity to win jump balls for free agents?
    ________________

    Unnecessary. Every team is operating under the same salary cap. The richest owners cannot go over the cap to outbid the poorest for players

  5. Amen chorus (does chorus have a singular form?) here! I’ve yet to hear anyone say that they wished that Snyder hadn’t sold.

  6. Unnecessary. Every team is operating under the same salary cap. The richest owners cannot go over the cap to outbid the poorest for players
    ——-
    Not necessarily true actually and it surprises me that fans still don’t understand this side of the game. Because the signing bonus pays out to the player immediately (but gets prorated throughout a contract where you can add void years to pad the cost), in a “jump ball” scenario discussed in this post wealthy owners actually do make a difference because they don’t have any liquidity problems coming up with the huge bonuses up front. So yes technically every team has the same salary cap, but some teams can massage the cap better than others through their manipulation of bonus money. This actually is very much becoming a major issue in the NFL with owners like the Waltons and Tepper.

  7. Does Harris have the liquidity to win jump balls for free agents? To provide the team with everything it needs in order to be regarded as a destination, not an obligation, for players?

    —————————

    Funny how this wasn’t a concern for you when you were pushing for the franchise to be bought by a black owner, regardless of how much money he had.

  8. I know people don’t like Snyder, but the deal to sell to the Harris group should never have been approved under current ownership rules. They haven’t even closed the deal and they already expect taxpayers to fund $1.5B for a new stadium – how are they going to come up with the other $1B for this stadium?

