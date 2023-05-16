Lions sign John Parker Romo

Getty Images

The Lions added a kicker to their roster on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of free agent John Parker Romo. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Romo signed with the Lions after a tryout with the team. He spent time with the Saints last year after going undrafted and kicked for the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL this spring.

Romo made 17 of the 19 field goals he tried for the Brahmas this season. He was 34-of-34 on extra points and 18-of-22 on field goals at Virginia Tech in 2021.

The Lions also have Michael Badgley at kicker. He was 20-of-24 on field goals and 33-of-33 on extra points in 12 games for Detroit last season.