Mickey Loomis: We brought in Foster Moreau because he’s a good player

Getty Images

Though tight end Foster Moreau received a diagnosis of Hodgkin’s lymphoma earlier in the offseason, he has inked a three-year deal with the Saints and is now expected to participate in New Orleans’ offseason program.

The fact that Moreau is from New Orleans and played his college ball at LSU adds another feel-good element to the story.

Speaking to reporters at the Saints Hall of Fame Golf Classic on Monday, General Manager Mickey Loomis seemed encouraged about how Moreau should be able to contribute in the spring.

“Well first of all, we brought him in because he’s a good player — versatile, well-rounded tight end,” Loomis said. “The fact that he’s from New Orleans and has a history at LSU and here really had nothing to do with our interest in him.

“And that’s emotional to come take a physical and discover something that’s unexpected. I know that’s tough on him and his family. And yet, they handled it so beautifully. And the great news is that the prognosis is good and even the treatment protocol that he’s under is going to allow him to do some things in this offseason, and hopefully play in the fall.”

Loomis added that it’s “pretty exciting” being able to talk about Moreau getting on the field.

“Because when you hear the diagnosis and you immediately think [about], A, his well-being — football becomes secondary,” Loomis said. “And then as it goes along and you get good news and hear optimism, that part of it is really exciting.”

Moreau, 26, caught 33 passes for 420 yards with two touchdowns with Las Vegas last season. He’ll already have some built-in chemistry with Derek Carr, who was his quarterback for his first four seasons with the Raiders.