Packers claim DJ Scaife off waivers

Posted by Charean Williams on May 16, 2023, 5:11 PM EDT
The Packers have claimed offensive tackle DJ Scaife Jr. off waivers.

The Dolphins cut Scaife after he participated in their rookie minicamp. He signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent May 12.

Scaife lettered five seasons at the University of Miami, where he played 61 games with 52 starts. He primarily played right guard and right tackle.

Scaife earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2021 and honorable mention All-ACC recognition in 2022.

The Packers will get to evaluate Scaife during their offseason program, which now is in Phase 2.

