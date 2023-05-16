Pat McAfee takes his YouTube show to ESPN

Posted by Mike Florio on May 16, 2023, 6:06 PM EDT
Former NFL kicker Pat McAfee is on the move. But he won’t be moving. He won’t be changing. His popular afternoon show will stay in the same place, but it will be televised by ESPN.

McAfee made the announcement today that, starting this fall, his show will be televised by ESPN and ESPN+. It also will remain available for free on YouTube, via ESPN’s channel there.

McAfee emphasized that the show itself will not change, but for perhaps a somewhat less liberal use of the word “fuck.” He said that Aaron Rodgers will continue to be a Tuesday guest, during football season.

Former NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk will continue to co-host the show with McAfee, from the same location in Indianapolis.

McAfee said in his announcement that he had serious conversations with four networks before choosing ESPN.

McAfee retired from football after the 2016 season. He spent his entire NFL career with the Colts. He served primarily as a kicker at West Virginia, before becoming a punter at the pro level.

The move comes less than a week after Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre withdrew his defamation lawsuit against McAfee. ESPN probably preferred to clear the litigation decks before doing the deal; McAfee said last week the resolution involved no payment to Favre.

  1. McAfee is definitely going to have to reign in the F-bombs on his new show.

  3. Well it will almost immediately become woke beyond any tolerable level.

    What a shame.

  4. McAfee is nauseating by himself and then you add Hawk and occasionally Rodgers. The triple screen shot of those three guys looks like a Jerry Lewis telethon advertisement. The Three Stooges.

  6. I can tell any comment will be ridiculous and useless if it uses the term ‘woke’ unironically.

  8. No mention of Pac-Man staying on. Hoping he does. Gotta keep that OG vibe

  9. Pat said he didn’t pay Favre. He didn’t say ESPN didn’t pay Favre.

    Huge difference. Favre camp called it a settlement for a reason.

  10. Dude used to trash people if they didn’t drop enough F-bombs casually. Now he’s full tilt sellout.

  11. Do you idiots who can’t stop using the word “woke” realize that you don’t have to watch ESPN if you don’t like it?

  13. McAfee is in love with his own voice and can’t hear it enough. Hawk plays with his stogie and smirks like a 13-year-old who stole it from his grandfather. I don’t want to talk about AR.

  15. So much for watching Pat McAfee.Yesterday on his show he said he would never do this because it would be too restrictive and the crew would be able to be themselves. I guess money talks (duh). If anything thinks the FCC is going to allow the banter currently used on the YouTube show forget it. Oh well, it was fun while it lasted.

  16. Probably better money there but now you have someone controlling what you say. Then again I’ve never once heard his show so maybe they like his view points already.

  18. these people talk about “woke” which I’m in the middle of, but yet they are patriots super ready to align with Russia, China and any other country that hates democracy…just leave

  20. Not fan of knuckleheads anyway. Espn and fs1 making their bones promoting obnoxious talking heads. He’ll fit right in.

