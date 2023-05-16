Seahawks sign Austin Faoliu after minicamp tryout

Posted by Josh Alper on May 16, 2023, 3:58 PM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The Seahawks have added another defensive lineman to their roster.

The team announced the signing of Austin Faoliu on Tuesday. Faoliu tried out for the team during their rookie minicamp and impressed enough to stick around for a while.

Faoliu’s signing comes after the Seahawks added Mario Edwards and Forrest Merrill to the defensive line group over the weekend.

Faoliu played for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons this season. He had 24 tackles and a sack this spring.

The Cowboys signed Faoliu as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and he made two tackles in his lone regular season appearance. If he continues to show well in Seattle, he’ll have a shot of adding to that total later this year.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Seahawks sign Austin Faoliu after minicamp tryout

  1. How cool would it be to see this guy play a full season for the Seattle Sea Dragons and another full seas for the Seattle Seahawks, all in one calendar year. Going to be rooting for this kid!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.