Seventh-rounder Nic Jones agrees to deal with Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs have struck a deal with a member of their draft class.

The agents for cornerback Nic Jones announced that their client has agreed to terms with the team. Jones was a seventh-round pick in April.

Jones spent the last four years at Ball State. He had 64 tackles, a tackle for loss, three interceptions, and 19 passes defensed in 29 games for the Cardinals.

The Chiefs drafted seven players overall in April and Jones is the first to come to an agreement on a contract. That will likely change in the near future as their isn’t much negotiation to do on rookie deals under the current collective bargaining agreement.