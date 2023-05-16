Tee Higgins on voluntary offseason program: I love the game, why not come in and work?

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 16, 2023, 2:28 PM EDT
Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is heading into the final season of his rookie contract, and some players in that situation skip the voluntary offseason program until they get a new deal. But Higgins says that’s not his style.

Higgins, who has been participating throughout the offseason, said today that he considers it important and wouldn’t want to miss it.

I love the game, man. I wanted to come in and work. I live here in Cincinnati. Why not come in and work out? For free? End of the day, I’m just here to get my work in,” Higgins said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com.

Higgins said the people who know him know he likes to get in his work.

“My agent was even like, ‘Do what you want to do. It’s what you want to do. I’m not going to tell you what to do.’ That was my decision to come back and come work out,” Higgins said.

With Joe Burrow likely to get a huge new contract this year, and Ja'Marr Chase likely to get one next year, the Bengals may decide they don’t have the salary cap space to devote to Higgins. But as long as Higgins is a Bengal, he’s going to work.

11 responses to “Tee Higgins on voluntary offseason program: I love the game, why not come in and work?

  3. Tee is sant leavin the 513 any time soon, he will sign his extension as will JaMarr

  4. Very refreshing. It’s great to see guys like Higgins, Jalen Hurts and so many others get the value of hard work. First in, last out.

  5. Why not? Because the narrative is that the window is closed Tee. Don’t you know that? You’re really ruining the fun for all of the people that wanted you to pout and stay home and work out in your driveway like TO all those years ago.

  6. I’m not a GM and I know most Bengals fans will call me crazy, but I find Tee more valuable than Chase. Chase is a stud, a big play weapon few teams have, but Tee is reliable. He’s there when you need one catch in a huge moment. Those hands are incredible and honestly Joe throws so many jump balls that are just perfect for Tee’s abilities. I would be happy to have either, but Tee’s my favorite of the two. Tag him next year and if Chase is too tough to extend, focus on Tee instead.

  7. We all know the Mike Brown will have to trade him after he pays Burrow and Chase. He is going to be a great WR1 somewhere else.

  9. goodellthegrifter says:
    May 16, 2023 at 2:36 pm

    Mike Brown has himself in a pickle by waiting.
    ——————————————————————————————————————————–
    Umm….I know everyone just loves to say something negative but what are you talking about??
    The only thing they waited on was for him to become eligible for an extension which just happened. The only reason Burrow, Higgins and Logan Wilson are eligible at the same time is because their all from the same draft class. That`s just what happens when you draft well. Of course their not going to do Higgins and Wilson UNTIL Burrow is done first and maybe Wilson doesn`t get one but Higgins will get a new contract and he knows it. They had several trade offers if they weren`t willing to pay him.

  11. just watched a video on tiktok that might change his mind. not a lot of athletes live deep into their 80s or 90s, doubtful you’ll find any 100 year olds. anyways, athletes and people that train a lot and take good care of themselves actually lose a lot of thier longevity bc of all the sweating that they do. they are sweating out minerals and nutrients the body needs. dude in vid called it body soup buy the fact still remains, maybe don’t go so hard?

