Texans sign third-round pick Tank Dell

Posted by Josh Alper on May 16, 2023, 2:26 PM EDT
Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp
Getty Images

Wide receiver Tank Dell has signed his first NFL contract.

Agent David Canter announced that his client has signed with the Texans. The third-round pick will be under contract to Houston for four years and is set to make over $5.8 million over the life of the deal.

Dell caught 228 passes for 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns over his three seasons at Houston. He also returned a punt for a touchdown during the 2022 season and averaged 18.3 yards as a kickoff returner.

The Texans have signed five other picks and still need to reach deals with first-round picks C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson as well as fourth-round choice Dylan Horton.

