Vikings make conspicuous change to Twitter header, with Dalvin Cook missing

Getty Images

Players send messages through social media on a regular basis. Teams might send some, too.

At some point in the not-too-distant past, the Vikings made a change to the collection of players shown on the header of their Twitter page. Previously, the images consisted of running back Dalvin Cook, receiver Justin Jefferson, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Gone is Cook, and running back Alexander Mattison in his place.

It’s unclear when the adjustment occurred. One source who is paying close attention to the broader dynamics estimates that it happened two weeks ago. Another source suggested that the timing matches with last week’s schedule release.

Regardless, the change has been made. And it has been noticed.

For those who have been paying close attention to Cook’s status, it’s not a surprise. Watch the relevant portion of last week’s #PFTPM interview with coach Kevin O’Connell, in the attached video. At times, he seemed to be speaking of Cook in the past tense.

So, yes, it seems more like when than if for a change to be made. The only open question seems to be whether they can work out a trade, or whether he will be released.