Alex Smith questions whether defensive head coaches can develop quarterbacks

Posted by Mike Florio on May 17, 2023, 1:50 PM EDT
Whether a young quarterback becomes a great quarterback depends on many factors. A big one is coaching.

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has strong opinions regarding whether a defensive head coach is able to develop a young quarterback. Via JoeBucsFan.com, Smith recently shared some of his thoughts on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“There is a different mentality, from my career, when you play for an offensive head coach that wants to light up the scoreboard and outscore the opponent,” Smith said. “There’s a different mentality you have, especially as a young quarterback versus a defensive head coach, when really the [coach’s] mentality is ‘Hey, don’t screw up, don’t turn the ball over, don’t put us in a bad situation.’ . . . That’s a huge difference in a mentality and a mindset for a young quarterback, especially if it’s a bit rocky to start.”

It was more than a bit rocky to start for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who has had only a defensive head coach during his career. Smith specifically focused on that situation.

“Robert Saleh, you’re a great defensive mind and coordinator, but like you have no idea how to develop a quarterback,” Smith said. “The coordinator you hired never called plays. So that’s a completely different animal. And as much as you think you’re prepared to handle that development of a young kid, you’re just not.”

It’s an intriguing point. In recent years, I’ve expressed a preference for offensive head coaches because, if things go well for the offense, the offensive coordinator gets a head-coaching job somewhere else — and the defensive coach will have to then go find a new coordinator. With an offensive coach, if things go well, the core partnership doesn’t change.

Smith’s point focuses on the question of whether things don’t go well. If the offensive coordinator can’t develop the quarterback. Really, what can a defensive-minded coach add in that area?

This year, the Jets have a fully-developed quarterback, and an offensive coordinator with experience. If/when the Jets move forward with Zach Wilson as the quarterback and Nathaniel Hackett as the coordinator, maybe things will go better for the second overall pick in the 2021 draft.

9 responses to “Alex Smith questions whether defensive head coaches can develop quarterbacks

  3. Considering his first head coaches were both defensive coaches (Mike Nolan and Mike Singletary) who failed him at every turn, I don’t blame him for having questions.

  5. The greatest quarterback of all-time (Tom Brady) developed under the greatest defensive coach of all-time (Bill Belichick), so yeah – I think there is evidence that it can be done.

  6. Belicheck and Brady an outlier.

    It’s like saying the greatest QB of all time was a 6th rounder so that proves 6th round QBs are great!

  7. Totally agree. That’s why we’ll never see Pete Carroll, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Sean McDermott win with a franchise QB.

  8. I don’t buy into that concept. A lot of it is on the QB, Wilson just wasn’t that good. Look at Lance in SF? Are his shortcomings on KS or is he just not good? The dude cannot play lol. Look at Big Ben, Eli Manning, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray had one of the least competent/creative play callers in the NFL n still carried that offense playong at an MVP caliber level in 20/21. It’s not all on the head coach, and defensive head coach’s definitely can get the most out of their QBs.

  9. When a successful OC leaves, that probably means the offensive system is changing too. The only way to prevent that is to hire the person underneath him, whether they are a good hire or not. But an offensive-minded HC, would always retain his own system. This is just addressing implementing a new system on a young QB.

    I’m literally sold. I would never hire a DC or STC, which is kinda how it’s playing out.

