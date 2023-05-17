Bears were shocked Roschon Johnson was available in the fourth round

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 17, 2023, 8:23 AM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Baylor at Texas
NFL teams try their best to gather intelligence about where the other 31 teams are likely to draft certain players, but the Bears were way off in their assessment of where running back Roschon Johnson would go.

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles told Cynthia Ferlund of NFL Media that his team ran 53 different simulations of the draft before the actual draft took place, and in every single one of those simulations, Johnson was drafted within the first 114 picks.

In the actual 2023 NFL draft, Johnson was still there at No. 115, where the Bears got him. Asked how the Bears got Johnson in the fourth round, Poles answered, “I have no idea.”

One idea is that the running back position has been devalued to such an extent that fewer and fewer teams are willing to take them in the first two days of the draft. Another idea is that Johnson was overshadowed by his Texas teammate Bijan Robinson, who went No. 8 overall. But Poles thinks the Bears got a steal.

I absolutely love this player and I love the person even more,” Poles said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “You talk about contact, balance, strength, size. We’re going to love this guy, especially when we get in December. He’s a special guy who can enhance the culture in our locker room, too.”

A special guy who was passed on 114 times.

9 responses to “Bears were shocked Roschon Johnson was available in the fourth round

  1. I hope this doesn’t end up another case of a GM trying to justify his decisions.

  2. Oh cripes, invent a new cliche already. You can write these post-draft quotes in December with blanks for the team and player and they’d sound exactly the same, every year, every team.

    Sports editors should tell teams that if anyone utters a phrase like “We were shocked that he fell to us”, “We were surprised he was still there when our pick came up”, or “We had a second-round grade on him and were amazed to get him at 198”, the story will simply say, “We asked about drafting the rookie, the team had no meaningful comment.”

  4. A definite steal in the draft…..seems like the scouting department has finally come into its own. Gone are the days where the scouting department believed Trubisky (13 starts) was better than a Mahomes (32 starts). Ranks as one of the most epic fails in franchise history.

  6. This is one of the more-hyped 4th round selections I’ve seen for any team in a while so as a Bears fan I hope it works out. Roschon sounds like a solid guy and great teammate and while I don’t personally see on tape all of what some other people say they see, it would be great if Ryan Poles found gold here. Wishing him all the best in Chicago.

  7. The Bears are one of the teams that I am interested in this season because I want to see how Justin Fields does in his third season, which is typically the season for rookie QBs to show their ceiling or what the future will look like. And, I do not understand why the Bears are shocked that Roschon Johnson was available at 115. He was projected as a third to fourth round pick. It is not shocking that he went between picks 90 to 120.

  8. I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that it had something to do with him being a backup RB.

