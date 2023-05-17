Brian Schottenheimer: I want us to play fast, make everyone cover the entire field

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2023, 10:17 AM EDT
USA Today Sports

The Cowboys opted to move in a new offensive direction this year when they parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and turned the play calling duties over to head coach Mike McCarthy.

Brian Schottenheimer was bumped from an analyst role to the coordinator job to assist McCarthy in running the offense and he shed some light on where the team wants to take things in 2023. Schottenheimer said that they’re not overhauling things after scoring the fourth-most points in the league last year, but that they do want to find ways to put more pressure on defenses.

“We wanna play physical, fast and to make everyone cover the entire field . . . I want us to be able to play fast. . . . It’s been a grind [but] it’s been fun,” Schottenhemier said, via the team’s website. “As you guys know, the system’s not broken. It’s not broken. They’ve won a lot of games here. Mike’s been around for that.”

The Cowboys traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks before drafting tight end Luke Schoonmaker and running back Deuce Vaughn in a bid to create the kind of attack that Schottenheimer and McCarthy hope to deploy this fall.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Brian Schottenheimer: I want us to play fast, make everyone cover the entire field

  2. Schotty is more known for, and what McCarthy also favors and will insist on doing, a methodical run, run, run, maybe simple pass, run, run and a lot of punts offense (and why Russ Wilson hated him so much (and a receiver), as there was almost no passing game plan) just like his dad. The issue is the Cowboy’s run game is nothing compared to what is was with those great lineman.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.