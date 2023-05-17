Brian Schottenheimer: I want us to play fast, make everyone cover the entire field

USA Today Sports

The Cowboys opted to move in a new offensive direction this year when they parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and turned the play calling duties over to head coach Mike McCarthy.

Brian Schottenheimer was bumped from an analyst role to the coordinator job to assist McCarthy in running the offense and he shed some light on where the team wants to take things in 2023. Schottenheimer said that they’re not overhauling things after scoring the fourth-most points in the league last year, but that they do want to find ways to put more pressure on defenses.

“We wanna play physical, fast and to make everyone cover the entire field . . . I want us to be able to play fast. . . . It’s been a grind [but] it’s been fun,” Schottenhemier said, via the team’s website. “As you guys know, the system’s not broken. It’s not broken. They’ve won a lot of games here. Mike’s been around for that.”

The Cowboys traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks before drafting tight end Luke Schoonmaker and running back Deuce Vaughn in a bid to create the kind of attack that Schottenheimer and McCarthy hope to deploy this fall.