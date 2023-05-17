David Ojabo: “Tired of hearing” about Achilles tear, I’ve grown from it

USA Today Sports

During a Wednesday press conference, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said that second-year edge rusher David Ojabo “looks great” after spending most of last season recovering from a torn Achilles.

Ojabo had his own media session later in the day and said that he feels as good as Macdonald thinks he looks. He said coming back from the injury “tested my patience,” but that he feels the process has made him a better player as he prepares for the 2023 season.

“Honestly I’m tired of hearing about it,” Ojabo said. “It’s in my past, I’ve grown from it. It’s made me stronger. I’m ready to move on from it. I’m 110 percent. I honestly feel better. I feel more explosive. I’m excited.”

Ojabo only played three games last season, but had a strip-sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in one of them and the Ravens are banking on that being a sign of things to come now that he’s back to full speed.