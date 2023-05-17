Eagles’ special teams coach says Kadarius Toney punt return still keeps him up at night

May 17, 2023
Chiefs punt returner Kadarius Toney set a Super Bowl record and set up a fourth-quarter touchdown with a 65-yard punt return, and three months later Eagles special teams coordinator Mike Clay still isn’t over it.

“It’s just one of those things where you see that play on and you know what’s going to happen,” Clay said, via the Kansas City Star. “And it runs through your mind when you’re laying in bed. It just happens that way. It’s unfortunate but looking forward to getting back on the field and trying to wash that away.”

Clay said he won’t just ignore the play and has studied it on film to see what his punt coverage unit could have done better.

“It’s one of those things where you’ve got to look at the film,” Clay said. “You can’t just say, ‘This play never happened.’ It’s one of those things where if you could go back and picture the perfect play, you obviously want to change the script, but you can’t change what happened three, four months ago, and it’s tough, you’ve got to face the man in the mirror and it all starts with me in terms of we’ve got to get that guy down regardless of the situation. Do we want something better to happen? Absolutely. If something does happen better, does it change the outcome of the game? Who knows? But it’s one of those things where in that heat of the moment, a football player made a play where we could have at least stopped him or minimized the gain but didn’t. . . . You kind of face the reality of it, and you live with it. I’m always going to live with that. With coaches, you don’t remember the good plays, you always remember the bad plays.”

Toney’s return was a play both teams will remember for a long time.

  1. This Eagles team has the Falcons post-SB loss feeling to them. The Chiefs broke them.

  3. Watching #85 Kemp destroy 3 of the Eagles toward the end of the run was AWESOME! A 3rd and a 6th for Toney is why Veach is one of the best. Toney paid off in a big way.

  4. well, it was the punter at first. Siposs was inconsistent. Wasn’t real deep, or good hangtime…then once the coverage team converged, and had Toney surrounded – they all froze. And Toney’s elusiveness kicked in from there, as 7 flat footed defenders who surrounded him suddenly wondered where he went.

    As an Eagles fan, I’d be willing to take a chance on the punter from SD State that got released by the Bills on the rape investigation. Bring him in to camp. I don’t think Siposs is particularly good. Would like to see that position upgraded.

