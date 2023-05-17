Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch: TNF switch from broadcast to streaming is a “disaster”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 17, 2023, 1:09 PM EDT
For the NFL, streaming isn’t the future. It’s the present. One executive whose business model arguably could end up being stuck in the past had something to say about the 2022 shift of Thursday Night Football from one of the networks he runs to Amazon.

Via Joe Flint of the Wall Street Journal, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch made this comment at the MoffettNathanson conference regarding the notion that Amazon’s reach for TNF is down 42 percent following the shift from Fox: “If I’m an NFL owner, that’s a disaster for me.”

Frankly, it all comes down to how an owner defines “disaster.” Amazon is paying considerably more than Fox was for TNF. That’s not a disaster. The audience is smaller than it would have been on three-letter network TV.

The NFL knew the audience would shrink with the prime-time pivot to streaming. The NFL is now trying to do what it can to boost the prime-time audience, from doubling up on the number of times a team can be asked to play on Thursday after playing on Sunday to the looming vote on the ability to flex Thursday night games late in the season.

In this regard, the NFL isn’t simply thinking about where the puck is going. It’s attempting to apply a slap shot to the projectile.

By moving one of the prime-time packages to streaming and by shifting both a late-season Saturday night game (Bills-Chargers, December 23) and a prime-time wild-card game to Peacock, the NFL isn’t waiting for the shift to streaming to take root. The NFL is sprinkling seeds and tilling soil.

Whether it’s successful isn’t the issue. The league had to do it. Faced with a choice between being on the cutting edge of the future of TV consumption or being dragged into tomorrow kicking and screaming, the NFL is opting to embrace the not-so-new world of streaming.

20 responses to “Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch: TNF switch from broadcast to streaming is a “disaster”

  1. Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered. Can’t wait for Karma to result in NFL owners wiping tears. Lol.

  4. Wouldn’t be so bad if (1) the quality of the broadcast was equal to network quality. (It jumps around and makes me dizzy) or (2) you could buy any out of mkt game on an individual basis.

  6. The shift to streaming has already taken root. Less people have cable now than in 1994. You can subscribe to multiple streaming services, still pay less than your cable bill, and watch whatever you want. Roku alone has over 600 channels.

  7. A real disaster is settling a lawsuit and paying more than $700 million to a company you knowingly defamed and lied about.

  9. gibson45 says:
    May 17, 2023 at 1:24 pm
    Roku alone has over 600 channels

    It has over 600 channels available. How many of those channels still require a separate subscription to view the content?

  10. Will miss an NFL playoff game this season for the first time since, I’m guessing, I was an 8 year old in 1973. NFL, look at the you-know-what-show MLB has become after making it so hard to watch your team. Keep this up and your next.

  11. gcsuk says:
    May 17, 2023 at 1:34 pm
    gibson45 says:
    May 17, 2023 at 1:24 pm
    Roku alone has over 600 channels

    It has over 600 channels available. How many of those channels still require a separate subscription to view the content?
    ________________

    Over 350 of the channels are totally free. Those channels have practically anything that you may wish to watch, including live sports and news. For example, the NFL Network’s draft coverage was shown in its entirety free on Roku.

  14. It is in fact a disaster, and even though this article attempts to dissuade one of that, it actually makes the case.

    The only reason this was written was bc it originates from the last name of Murdoch who happens to be right, so it’s about going after Murdoch. So. whatever.

  15. naturallawandselfownership says:
    May 17, 2023 at 1:17 pm
    Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered. Can’t wait for Karma to result in NFL owners wiping tears. Lol.
    _______________

    Mark Cuban made this famous prediction, including that it would happen in ten years, in 2014. He’s running out of time to be right.

  16. NFL has had the top 1 through 50 rated programs on television for 50 years, but yeah, they should be worried about keeping their product on a dying platform instead of making more money, lol.

  17. Lachlan Murdoch, born in 1971. Every day it is more and more obvious that the people who complain about streaming are old enough to remember when Jimmy Carter was president.

    This is pretty simple stuff: advertisers want a young adult audience. They pay the bills, they make the rules.

  18. Wait just a minute here.
    For years the media has bashed the NFL for not going the streaming route. Now that the NFL has embraced streaming, the media has done a 180 and says that the NFL should have just stuck with broadcast media because some fans cannot afford streaming? The media will never let the NFL win in any situation, everyone can see that now. News flash for the media…the world needs ditch diggers too.

  19. Gonna be a drought…till and sow all you want….I saw one TNF game last year…because I was in the stadium.

  20. Murdoch’s are the disaster…..money grubbers dividing America by creating an audience of disgruntled individuals who tune in to hear hosts pander to their fake issues. NFL should boycott FOX as they are traitors to America!

