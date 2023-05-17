Gardner Minshew has been “really impressed” with Anthony Richardson

Getty Images

Gardner Minshew followed Shane Steichen to Indianapolis this offseason, joining his former Eagles offensive coordinator who’s now the Colts head coach.

But No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson is the focus for the organization at quarterback. And Minshew has gotten a positive impression from the rookie.

“I’ve been really impressed, a lot of times the bigger guys with big arms aren’t as quick with some of the RPO stuff and underneath, [but] he’s very quick and his feet are really quick,” Minshew said on Wednesday, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “And I think he gets the ball out fast and can process fast.”

Minshew and Richardson actually worked out at the same facility in Florida before the draft, which is where Minshew took notice of his now-teammate.

“Obviously, the first thing is just how impressive the ball jumps out of his hand,” Minshew said. “Physically, he’s got everything you want.

“Then getting around him and seeing how he works, how he takes criticism, wants to learn and get better, all those things are really, really encouraging.”

It remains to be seen whether Minshew or Richardson will be behind center when the Colts take on the Jaguars to open the season at home. But for now, Minshew thinks Richardson is doing the right things to prepare to play.

“He’s making the right checks, doing that kind of stuff. And that’s how you kind of gradually earn respect and, eventually, earn that kind of leadership spot,” Minshew said. “I think he’s coming out with a great attitude, very humble, willing to learn, willing to admit he’s wrong. Those are all very important things in the process of getting better.”