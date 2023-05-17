Joe Barry: Packers have to find consistency on defense

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
NFL: AUG 19 Preseason - Saints at Packers
Getty Images

The biggest storyline of the Packers offseason has been the transition at quarterback from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, but offense isn’t going to be the entire story of the 2023 season in Green Bay.

Defense will play a major role in the fate of the Packers this season and the unit’s work last year led to in-season chatter about changing defensive coordinators. Joe Barry remained in the role through the season and the Packers opted not to make a change this offseason after seeing improved results in the later weeks of the year.

On Tuesday, Barry identified the area he believes the Packers need to address in order to have a more successful season in 2023.

“You mentioned [Rodgers] and his honors. It really doesn’t matter on our side of the ball, the defensive side of the ball. That’s the thing that we’ve got to do week in and week out,” Barry said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “We’ve got to show up and play our best version of football, our best version of defense. We can’t be up one week and down the next. We’ve got to find that consistency and show up every single week. The last five or six weeks of the season, we found that. We don’t have time to waste 10 weeks. We’re in May. That’s what OTAs are for. That’s what the offseason is for. That’s what training camp is for. But we’ve got to be much more consistent than we were a year ago, week in and week out.”

The effort to put forth a more consistent effort will include first-round defensive end Lukas Van Ness and four other draft picks. Preparing them for the fall will be a key part of the rest of the offseason work in Green Bay.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Joe Barry: Packers have to find consistency on defense

  1. One of the best Brett Favre soundbites;

    “Take two weeks off, then quit”

    Awful in every way. This man should not have a job in the NFL, at any level.

  2. Can Joe Barry fix that soft, undisciplined, cheap d on his 3rd attempt?

  4. cheeseisfattening says:
    May 17, 2023 at 10:23 am
    Can Joe Barry fix that soft, undisciplined, cheap d on his 3rd attempt?

    ———————

    As a Viking fan, you need to find a dictionary and look up the word “irony”.

  6. It’ll be fun to watch whether the Packers or Vikings will come out on bottom of the NFC North

  7. They looked pretty good while humiliating the Vikings 41-17. That was funny.

  8. The Eagles absolutely humiliated the Packers by running for over 350 yards against them. In a SINGLE game. Barry could have been fired after that debacle. That D needs to come out of the gate strong next year or Barry must go. No more excuses.

  9. How about Consistently Getting Rid of the ZONE DEFENSE. These corners were all drafted because of their outstanding man defense play and attributes. Play 7 yards off the line Consistently and you get a lot of completed passes crossing over the middle or wide out screens. I want to see our corners up on the line and in the faces of WR’s. Pop em’ before they can release. It screws up the route timing.

  10. In Minnesota, we’re hoping Donatell 2.0 can fix our historically porous defense.

  11. He can hire Donatell as an assistant
    ==========

    Been there. Done that. (4th-and-26)

    [Barry is MUCH worse]

  12. The defense suffered significantly when De’Vondre Campbell was out for several weeks. They were much better when he was on the field.

  13. Every year the Packers draft for defense in the early rounds and sign defensive free agents but luckily for the rest of the NFC North they repeatedly hire poor defensive coordinators to coach these high priced players. It’s sad when these recent DC’s make Dom Capers look good

  14. Can Joe Barry fix that soft, undisciplined, cheap d on his 3rd attempt?
    —–
    Can’t tell if you’re going for an ironic laugh or if you’re actually serious?

  15. Tony Awesome says:
    May 17, 2023 at 10:45 am
    How about Consistently Getting Rid of the ZONE DEFENSE. These corners were all drafted because of their outstanding man defense play and attributes. Play 7 yards off the line Consistently and you get a lot of completed passes crossing over the middle or wide out screens. I want to see our corners up on the line and in the faces of WR’s. Pop em’ before they can release. It screws up the route timing.
    _________________

    I guess you also want to see the defense consistently beaten over the top. Jaire and Stokes were drafted because they are great CBs, not solely because of their man skills. Rasul was not drafted by the Packers.

  16. How many first-round picks are on that defense now? Eight? If they’re not a top-ten defense this year, someone needs to go – Barry or Gutekust, or maybe both.

  17. They will be consistent (ly) on the field because love is gonna stick em with lots of time on the field. Not gonna be pretty for the pack this year.

  18. Consistency is a direct result of poor coaching, usually it results in the, in this case, defense not being prepared and that coach’s utilization of putting players in positions to succeed instead of having to do something they simply don’t have the the ability to do. In simple turns Berry is a one-trick pony, but oddly he thinks he is better then everyone else so he is looking to put the blame on the players. But Green Bay does need to keep a fall guy on the staff to protect the GM and HC.

  19. Joe Barry: “It really doesn’t matter on our side of the ball, the defensive side of the ball. “.
    Here’s one of the problems for Joe Barry. Of course it matters what the offense does. If the offense is 3 and out over and over or if the offense is on the field for 40 minutes a game, it makes a difference in the way the D has to play.

  20. Unfortunately, Barry is not the guy for the job.

    Watched him as a Redskins fan, and he was awful. He led that wonderful 0-16 Detroit Lions defense as well.

  21. I wonder if the Packers can trade Joe Barry for a clown in the circus and a bag of peanuts.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.