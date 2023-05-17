Joe Burrow: Orlando Brown has been everything you could hope for so far

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 17, 2023, 9:55 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals made a surprising splash in free agency when they signed left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

After spending his first three seasons with Baltimore, Brown was traded to Kansas City where he continued to excel. But Brown played under the franchise tag in 2022 and the Chiefs ended up signing Jawaan Taylor early on in free agency — signaling that the franchise was ready to move on from Brown.

That’s when Cincinnati stepped up and brought Brown in with a four-year deal worth $84 million.

So far, Brown has made a solid impression on his new quarterback.

“Yeah, it was exciting,” Joe Burrow said of the Brown signing in his Tuesday press conference. “He’s been everything you could hope for so far. He’s a great locker room guy — big, strong, athletic. Things are going great. Love that guy. So, I’m excited to go out and play with him.”

Brown has started 75 games in his career since the Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft out of Oklahoma. He has been selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls but has not yet been named an All-Pro.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Joe Burrow: Orlando Brown has been everything you could hope for so far

  2. springfield says:
    May 17, 2023 at 10:21 am
    Wait until you have to handoff, and he has to run block….

    You realize the Bengals are one the most pass-heavy teams, right? They pass over 60% of the time

  4. springfield says:
    May 17, 2023 at 10:21 am

    Wait until you have to handoff, and he has to run block….
    ————————————————————————————————————————————-
    Did you see the guy he`s replacing? Williams allowed the most sacks in the league and graded worse in run blocking than Brown too. And it was 4 years 64m NOT 84m so for 3m more per season it was a clear upgrade. Chief fans might want to wait until they see Donovan Smith in action before they bash Brown. They act now like they didn`t want him despite them trying to resign him for the last 2 years.

  8. He says all the right things. He and Mahomes were buds. So, why were the Chiefs willing to let him go? Maybe it is because he sucks in pass blocking!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.