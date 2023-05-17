NFL should, but won’t, have a draft lottery

Posted by Mike Florio on May 17, 2023, 11:09 AM EDT
2023 NBA Draft Lottery
The NFL should have a draft lottery. The NFL, obviously, doesn’t have one.

An NFL draft lottery would become a major offseason tentpole. It would fill the dip that often occurs between the early days of free agency and the final countdown to the draft. It would generate attention and, more importantly, money.

So why won’t the NFL do it? My theory, as expressed in Playmakers (I think), was and is that the NFL wants to avoid doing anything that will acknowledge the inherent temptation to tank. If the NFL were to create a system that, for example, gave more lottery balls to teams that finish lower in the standings, the NFL would be admitting what everyone currently knows — bad is good.

That’s already the way it is, without ping-pong balls bearing team logos.

Bad is good. The temptation is there. Sometimes, teams act on it.

The Buccaneers did it in 2014, in order to nail down the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Eagles did it in 2020, benching Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld in the second half of a winnable game against the then-Washington Football Team in order to secure a higher spot in every round of the draft.

Perhaps most notoriously, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross tried to do it in 2019, in order to win the Joe Burrow sweepstakes. Ross allegedly offered then-coach Brian Flores $100,000 per loss that year. Ross avoided punishment by persuading the NFL it was a joke. (We’re still looking for the punchline.) The NFL had a good reason to accept Ross’s explanation, since the NFL presumably didn’t want to shine a spotlight on someone giving in to the very real temptation to tank.

There’s a way to craft a draft lottery that actually eliminates the temptation to tank. And it’s surprisingly simple. The 18 non-playoff teams enter the lottery, and each of them have one ball in the machine.

The 18 non-playoff teams have an equal chance to secure the No. 1 pick. That means there will be no incentive to lose games.

The only potential temptation under that model would come from an owner who would rather have a one-in-18 chance to secure the right to a generational talent over a ticket to a snowball’s chance at a Super Bowl win. But if a team were to make curious roster decisions in advance of a Week 18 game that had a playoff berth on the line, it would be more conspicuous. It would attract more attention and scrutiny. It would be very hard to get away with it.

Chris Simms and I argued about it today. He believes it’s good to reward bad. I don’t like the idea of consistently handing to a dysfunctional team prime real estate in the draft. What’s the incentive to truly change things if one of the hidden benefits of being bad is being in position to eventually stumble into a franchise-altering talent like Joe Burrow?

A non-weighted lottery including the non-playoff teams is the right way to go. It would allow the NFL to have a compelling event in late March or early April.

It also would address one of the lingering concerns regarding the gambling space, where clear proof of tanking could spark criminal prosecutions and/or civil litigation regarding the integrity of games on which people placed wagers under the assumption that both teams were actually playing to win.

27 responses to “NFL should, but won’t, have a draft lottery

  3. Wouldn’t make any sense. That also means teams 1-10 have a chance to lose out on a top 5 pick, even a top 10 pick. Teams that are typically from 14-18 are relatively good teams, just need a few pieces to complete the roster.

  4. At the very same time this position has been posted, NBA fans throughout basketball country (outside of San Antonio) are arguing that the lottery should be abolished citing, in part, how the NFL’s lottery free draft allows for quicker worst to first turnarounds than any other league that conducts a draft. The only reason to go to a lottery style draft would be simply to monetize another aspect of the NFL’s offseason. The owners may be greedy but they aren’t entirely stupid and would hopefully recognize that the draft as currently structured sells hope to downtrodden fan bases and there is tremendous value in the wait until next year mentality that carries fan’s aspirations over from one season to the next.

  5. No. They should make offers in broad daylight and let the athletes choose who they want to work for. Sorta like anyone w a desired skillset.

  7. Can’t win either way.

    Go with a lottery, and you get stories like Stern rigged it so Ewing could be in NYC.

  8. Simple. Do it backwards. 16 draft in the order that they finished, and then the other 16 go into a lottery.

  9. NBA teams still tank. Some things can’t be solved with ping pong balls.

  10. Don’t mess with what works. The NBA is a terrible league. The best part of the NFL is the ability for the worst teams to rise to the top. Don’t start a system that can keep the bad teams down.

  11. Hate the draft lottery, not a fair process for the bad teams to try and get better. I get not everything in life is fair, but the NFL should find better ways to circumvent teams tanking.

  13. I strongly disagree with a draft lottery for the NFL. A lottery potentially punishes legitimately bad teams. Instead of having the #1 or 2 pick in the draft or the equivalent trade value, that team could end up with the 10th pick (or worse under your scenario). It won’t stop tanking. Teams on the playoff brink with no real chance to advance will still tank in the hopes they end up with the first pick. That’s especially true now with so many teams making the playoffs and so few true contenders. No, a lottery is not the correct way to go. Stricter enforcement and harsher punishment would be more effective..

  14. a nfl draft lottery would cut down on non-playoff teams from tanking on purpose. If the nfl thinks the current draft model is a tv success, wait until they see how many people tune in to see who gets the 1st pick with a lottery system.

  15. And are the fans suppose to believe it’s legit even when the Patriots, Packers, Steelers, and Cowboys are always winning it?

  16. Lotteries are dumb.

    Just investigate every team and if it’s found, strip them of their first. Done. NO team wants that fate.

    You get what you earn. And it includes being bad.

  17. Funny how you want to explain away the Ross finding by the NFL. More like Brian Flores is a bitter disgruntled employee. He flat out lied about his interview in Denver and purposely and deceptively provided a misconstrued interpretation of the conversation about Ross to make him look bad in regard to tanking. That guy has zero credibility.

  18. Yeah, imagine if a 9-8 team got the 1st overall pick over a 3-14 team. Florio would be 1st in line to talk about how the lottery is a terrible idea and ruins parity.

  20. A draft lottery in the NFL would be a bad idea. Tanking really isn’t a problem in the NFL like it was in the NBA. As other commentators have mentioned, a really bad NFL team dropping out of the top 5 or 10 would make no sense and harm the league a lot going forward in my opinion.

  21. A valid question is how many spots are up for lottery selection, 1, 3, the entire front half of the first round? Also, is the lottery selection only for round 1, or would that postion translate to rounds 2-7 as well?

    Also, as far as timing of this TV event, it would have to be prior to the Combine, so teams know what their draft postion is before interviews start with players.

    IF the NFL went to a Lottery selection (and I don’t think they should), my suggestion would be weighted, with all non-playoff teams getting a number of ping-pong balls equal to the number of team losses AND only the first overall pick is up for grabs. The rest of round 1, and all of rounds 2-7 would be based on same ordering used today.

    I think it would minimize tanking (is it worth taking Ls at the end of the season to get less than an additional 1% chance to for #1 pick?) and no-one’s draft position is worsened by more than 1 spot in round 1 if they don’t win the lottery.

  23. If every non-playoff team had only one ball you could kiss parity goodbye. Too many good teams that missed the playoffs for injuries or other odd reasons would potentially become great with one or two picks. Meanwhile the bottom dwellers could easily end up with picks in the teens and remain bottom dwellers for years. Fans of those teams would tire of the emotional drain year after year and simply walkaway. Parity = good for the NFL. One ball draft = No Parity. Bad for the NFL.

  24. I love the non-weighted lottery idea. How about non-weighted lottery for the first round order, then snake draft for the following six??? Let’s mix this mf-er up!!!

    Seriously, the NFLPA should support an idea like this too. How many super talented players had potential careers wasted because they were drafted by last year’s 1-15 bottom feeder team?

  25. Let’s just take the AFC for example and say it lines up “chalk” at the end of the year with the Bills, Jags, Chiefs and Bengals winning the divisions. It’s not hard to imagine a 10+ win Ravens team with a healthy Lamar, a 10+ win Jets team with Rodgers, a 10+ win Chargers team with Herbert, a 10+ win Dolphins team if Tua can stay on the field. You’re telling me you want a 10+ win team to have a shot at #1 overall? That’s stupid. The draft is a bad thing for the “free market” many people want for players, but it’s incredible for parity and hope for the downtrodden franchises. I could get on board with no “tie breakers” and using the lottery system to determine draft order for teams with the same record, but not just throwing all non playoff teams in the same hat. That’s terrible. You’d probably have owners pulling what the Mavs did this year and saying “well we MIGHT get in, but we aren’t good enough to win it all so let’s just throw our hat in the ring for the lottery instead and run out the backups this week”.

  27. It depends on what you want for the league. “Bad is good” theoretically helps poor teams become better teams quickly, or at the very least it generates the excitement of that potential. The draft lottery Florio proposes, where every non-playoff has a 1 in 18 chance of the top pick, means that some teams with poor lottery luck will continue to draft mid-level, not get the generational player that can help turn a team around quickly and they will languish near the bottom of the league for extended periods. Parity = competitive = $$$

