Packers sign third-round pick Tucker Kraft

Getty Images

The Packers are down to three unsigned draft picks.

Wednesday’s transaction wire from the NFL brings word that the Packers have signed third-round pick Tucker Kraft. The tight end will have a four-year deal in Green Bay.

Kraft was one of two tight ends that the Packers selected on the second day of the draft. They also picked Luke Musgrave in the second round and he remains unsigned along with first-round pick Lukas Van Ness and third-rounder Jayden Reed.

Kraft had 99 catches for 1,211 yards and nine touchdowns while at South Dakota State. He and Musgrave join Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis, Austin Allen, Nick Guggemos, and Camren McDonald at tight end in Green Bay.

The wire also shows that the Packers have signed punter Daniel Whelan and waived defensive back Benjie Franklin.