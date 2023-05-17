Rams, Raiders to hold joint practice this summer

USA TODAY Sports

The last time the Rams and Raiders shared a field, quarterback Baker Mayfield completed a stunning comeback to help Los Angeles beat Las Vegas 17-16 on a Thursday night in December.

The two teams will meet once again this summer, but with considerably lower stakes.

Multiple reports out of Los Angeles indicate that the Rams and Raiders will practice together in advance of their preseason matchup at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The same reports also confirmed what Broncos head coach Sean Payton said about Denver and L.A. practicing together before their preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Rams and Raiders last practiced together in 2021, with their second session getting shut down after a major brawl broke out during a special teams period. That was when Jon Gruden was still Las Vegas’ head coach.