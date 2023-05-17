Report: Steelers inform Ahkello Witherspoon he’ll be released

Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is set to hit the open market.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Steelers have informed Witherspoon that he will be released. The move would clear $4 million in cap space for the 2023 season.

Witherspoon spent four seasons with the 49ers after being drafted in the third round in 2017. He signed with the Seahawks in 2021, but was traded to the Steelers before the start of the season and signed a new contract with the team before last season.

Injuries have limited Witherspoon to 13 games and seven starts over his two years with the AFC North team. He had 35 tackles, four interceptions, and 11 passes defensed in those appearances.