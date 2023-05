Getty Images

The Texans are adding a tight end to their offseason roster.

Houston is signing undrafted free agent Jordan Murray, according to multiple reports.

Murray spend his first four collegiate seasons at Missouri State before playing at Hawaii in 2022. He caught 10 passes for 70 yards for the Rainbow Warriors last year.

Murray joins a tight ends group with Houston that includes Dalton Schultz, Andrew Beck, Bevin Jordan, Teagan Quitoriano, Mason Schreck, and Eric Tomlinson.