Texans waive Joe Doyle

Getty Images

The Texans announced a pair of roster moves on Wednesday afternoon.

Houston has officially signed tight end Jordan Murray, a move that was reported earlier on Wednesday. As a corresponding move, the club has waived punter Joe Doyle.

Doyle had recently signed with Houston after going undrafted last month. He averaged 45.9 yards per punt in his final season at Memphis, with 17 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

The move eliminates competition at the moment for veteran punter Cameron Johnston. He averaged 48.1 yards per punt last year for the Texans, with 37 punts downed inside the 20.