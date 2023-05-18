Cardinals are underdogs in all 17 games

Getty Images

The oddsmakers are not high on the Cardinals in 2023.

After the 2023 NFL schedule was released last week, point spreads are now available for every single game. And the Cardinals are underdogs in every single game.

That certainly doesn’t mean the Cardinals are going 0-17 in 2023, but it does mean that this could be an ugly season in Arizona. First-year coach Jonathan Gannon is going to have a tough time fielding a competitive team.

And the Cardinals may end up with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, when they’ll be faced with the question of whether they want to stick with Kyler Murray as their franchise quarterback of the present, or draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams as their franchise quarterback of the future.