Cardinals sign third-round pick Garrett Williams, undrafted free agent Brian Cobbs

The Cardinals have signed third-round pick Garrett Williams, the team announced Thursday.

His signing leaves second-rounder B.J. Ojulari as the lone unsigned pick. Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (first round), receiver Michael Wilson (third round), offensive guard Jon Gaines (fourth round), quarterback Clayton Tune (fifth round), linebacker Owen Pappoe (fifth round), cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (sixth round) and defensive tackle Dante Stills (sixth round) previously signed.

Williams is rehabbing from surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and his goal is to be ready for training camp.

“I am seeing it as, I can come back from this and make my story,” Williams said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I see my life as a movie [and] make my movie that much cooler, that much better at the end.”

In three years at Syracuse, Williams totaled 152 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, a defensive touchdown, 21 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Cardinals also announced they signed undrafted rookie Brian Cobbs on Thursday. The receiver appeared as a tryout player at the Jets’ rookie minicamp.

Cobbs made 76 catches for 923 yards and five touchdowns for Utah State in 2022.