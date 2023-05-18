Carl Lawson to remain with Jets on reworked contract

Getty Images

Jets defensive end Carl Lawson has reworked his deal with the team for the 2023 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Lawson has agreed to cut his salary from a non-guaranteed $15 million for the coming season to a base value of $9 million. In exchange for that cut, the Jets have guaranteed $8 million of Lawson’s salary and there will be another $3 million available in incentives.

The Jets now have $12.7 million more in cap space for this season. That will likely come in handy as they work toward restructuring quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ contract as well.

Lawson signed a three-year deal with the Jets in 2021, but missed that season with a torn Achilles he suffered during the preseason. He returned to action last year and recorded 33 tackles, seven sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while appearing in every game.