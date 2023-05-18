CB Chris Harris wants to wait to “hop on” team with strong Super Bowl chance

Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Chris Harris hopes to play in 2023, but he’s not in any hurry to join a team.

Harris had 29 tackles, a sack, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble in 10 games for the Saints last season and told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette that teams know that he’s “not planning on doing any training camp or anything like that,” so there’s no rush for him to find a place to play.

“I want to wait and see what team has a great chance to win a Super Bowl and then try to hop on with them,” Harris said.

Harris won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos after the 2015 season and made four Pro Bowls in nine seasons in Denver. He played two years for the Chargers before moving on to the Saints and it remains to be seen where he might be playing his next NFL snaps.