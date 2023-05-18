CB Chris Harris wants to wait to “hop on” team with strong Super Bowl chance

May 18, 2023
Veteran cornerback Chris Harris hopes to play in 2023, but he’s not in any hurry to join a team.

Harris had 29 tackles, a sack, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble in 10 games for the Saints last season and told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette that teams know that he’s “not planning on doing any training camp or anything like that,” so there’s no rush for him to find a place to play.

“I want to wait and see what team has a great chance to win a Super Bowl and then try to hop on with them,” Harris said.

Harris won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos after the 2015 season and made four Pro Bowls in nine seasons in Denver. He played two years for the Chargers before moving on to the Saints and it remains to be seen where he might be playing his next NFL snaps.

  3. Free agents should not be allowed to sign after a certain time of the year. You need to be on the practice squad all year to be eligible to play.

  4. He has been a bench and practice squad player the last few years. He knows he won’t even make the saints team this year.

  6. The only way he is going to prove that he is better than a free-agent rookie pick-up/low round draft pick is to be in camp and prove he still has enough experience to over come his decline in ability, especially for a loaded roster. Now a crappy team with almost zero hope of sniffing the playoffs, Raiders, Rams, Bears, Texans come to mind probably wouldn’t mind having some vet experience.

