Chargers’ training facility in El Segundo is expected to open next spring

Getty Images

The Chargers broke ground on their new practice facility a year ago. The 150,000-square-foot building that sits on 14 acres in El Segundo is far enough along in construction that the team held a media tour Thursday morning.

The Chargers expect to move into the building next spring.

“Hopefully, the plan is that we have the draft here next year, and then move in later in the spring or the summer,” Fred Maas, the Chargers’ chief of staff and counsel, said, via Eric Smith of the team website. “But we’ll have training camp here in 2024.”

An expansive locker room, which includes a lounge, is adjacent to updated equipment, training and weight rooms. The players also have a relaxation pool with a grill and patio area in an outdoor courtyard, and an indoor/outdoor dining area complete with a coffee bar.

The team will have three natural grass fields for practice.

“We’ve got an incredible group of men here who represent this team and have made sacrifices obviously in the temporary facility we’ve been in now,” Maas said. “It was the goal of the Spanos family and the leadership here to create an environment that was second-to-none in the league.

“I think we got that kind of individuals, and this is the kind of place they deserve.”