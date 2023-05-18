David Ojabo says he tried to get No. 55 Ravens jersey, Terrell Suggs won’t let him

Getty Images

Officially, the Baltimore Ravens franchise does not have any retired numbers. But they do have some numbers they haven’t issued after the number was associated with a great player. And one of those numbers is the No. 55 jersey of Terrell Suggs, who played for the Ravens from 2003 to 2018.

Ravens pass rusher David Ojabo, who wore No. 55 at Michigan, said he was hoping to wear it again in the NFL, but Suggs said he didn’t want him wearing it. Ojabo said the decision even went up to Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, but ultimately Ojabo understood that 55 wasn’t going to be issued, and accepted the No. 90 jersey.

“Suggs not letting me. We had discussions, got Bisciotti involved a little bit, but that’s above me. He’s a legend. So I’m going to stick with 90. I had to try, but he’s not going for it,” Ojabo said with a laugh.

The Ravens have also not issued No. 52 to any player except Ray Lewis, not issued No. 75 to any player except Jonathan Ogden and not issued No. 20 to any player since Ed Reed.