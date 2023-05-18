First-round pick Deonte Banks agrees to deal with Giants

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2023, 10:06 AM EDT
USA Today Sports

Another 2023 first-rounder has agreed to his first NFL contract.

According to multiple reports, Giants cornerback Deonte Banks has agreed to terms with the team. The 24th overall pick is the sixth member of the Giants’ draft class to reach a deal, which leaves only second-round center John Michael Schmitz left on the docket.

Banks’ four-year deal is for $13.579 million and the Giants will hold an option for a fifth season.

Banks spent the last four years at Maryland and returned from a shoulder injury to appear in 12 games last season. He had 38 tackles, a half-sack, an interception, and eight passes defensed to close out his college days.

3 responses to “First-round pick Deonte Banks agrees to deal with Giants

  2. One thing the NFL got right was the rookie wage scale. Before 2011, these plays would hold out into August and September, come to the team out of shame, and their entire season, and some their careers, were washed out. And since they were getting $M60 contracts (today, it would be well over $M130) it is not like the team could part ways so easily.

